Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have kicked off this season in sensational fashion, which bodes exceptionally well for Juventus as a club. The Bianconeri are delighted with their early-season contributions. Thus far, Juventus has netted nine goals in the league, and an impressive seven of those have stemmed from either Vlahovic or Chiesa.

Vlahovic, who suffered from a lingering injury throughout most of the previous season, has made a remarkable recovery, boasting four goals in just four games. Chiesa, too, has found the back of the net three times already, hinting at a promising connection with manager Max Allegri.

Watching Juventus has been entertaining this season. In any event, Juve's start has given fans some hope of a successful season under Allegri but it is still wise to remain cautious at this stage of the season.

Allegri, renowned as one of the premier coaches in the business, has steered Juventus through a tough stretch of two trophy-less seasons. Now, the club is in dire need of silverware, and every player in the squad must elevate their performance to break this drought. The early form of Chiesa and Vlahovic provides optimism that this season might mark Juventus’ return to its dominant best.

Despite a relatively quiet transfer window, Juventus brought Arkadiusz Milik back following his loan spell last season and wisely refrained from selling Moise Kean. This decision has bestowed upon them one of the league’s most formidable attacking arsenals.

However, a closer look at the goal statistics reveals that the team has leaned heavily on the scoring prowess of just two players. In the previous campaign, Allegri openly urged Adrien Rabiot to contribute goals, and the Frenchman responded, but now, the focus has shifted to Chiesa and Vlahovic as the primary goal-getters.

While it is indeed a boon to have two prolific scorers, football is fundamentally a team sport with various considerations. Firstly, injuries are an inevitable part of the game. Both Chiesa and Vlahovic have experienced injuries in the last two seasons, highlighting the risk of overreliance on them. Secondly, every player, regardless of their form, may encounter a rough patch that lasts for weeks during a season. In such periods, it becomes essential to provide opportunities for others to step up, and if there are no capable replacements, achieving consistent results becomes a challenge.

While we should not tinker with a winning formula unnecessarily, it would be prudent to start granting more playing time to Kean and Milik from the start of games. This strategy will better prepare them to take the reins when our primary options are unavailable, ensuring a more balanced and resilient Juventus throughout the season.