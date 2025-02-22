In recent weeks and months, pundits and commentators have been giving their opinions on the tenure of Thiago Motta at Juventus with some saying that the former Bologna manager needs to be given time, in better words, fans and the hierarchy at Juve need to be patient and allow the Motta project to evolve.

That is a problem for me and I ask myself, what other elite clubs hire a new manager and give him time to develop his strategies and vision?

Now, I regard elite clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus and that is it, to me, they are European royalty and teams like Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and even PSG are just below that elite level.

Teams like Manchester City, Napoli etc are also massive clubs that win titles but I am talking about legacy clubs, not new-money clubs or other historical “big clubs”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Based on the criterion that Juventus are one of the elite five European clubs I then wonder whether Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and even Man Utd would show patience with a new manager. Man Utd have done so to a certain extent but look at the state of them.

When your standards are so high that only glory will suffice, then there is no time for patience, no time to allow a project to grow and managers get sacked if they fail to deliver.

Could Motta survive at Real Madrid or Bayern Munich? I would say no, absolutely not, they simply believe they are too big to have off seasons, even when managers win a trophy at those clubs they can still get the sack because they did not win a big enough trophy.

So, I ask, is Juventus too big a club to be doing projects?