Juventus has struggled to maintain their dominance this season, with several glaring issues in their squad hampering their trophy aspirations. In response, the club has moved decisively in the January transfer window to address some of these shortcomings.

Injuries to key defenders Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer forced Juventus to act swiftly. The defensive struggles were apparent, and reinforcements were necessary to prevent further setbacks. However, their transfer activity hasn’t been limited to defence—they’ve also brought in a striker to bolster their attacking options.

While Juve revolutionised their midfield in the summer transfer window, the rebuild has yet to yield the desired results. New arrivals like Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz have failed to hit the ground running. Despite shining at their previous clubs, both midfielders have struggled to adapt to the demands of playing in Turin.

To make matters worse, Juventus already had a host of underwhelming players in their squad before these summer signings arrived. This has made it difficult to distinguish the impact of the new players from those who were part of former manager Max Allegri’s underperforming teams.

One hallmark of a truly high-quality player is their ability to elevate a bigger club when moving from a smaller team. Unfortunately, neither Luiz nor Koopmeiners has shown that capability so far. Instead, they have been distinctly average, blending in with the mediocrity that has plagued Juventus over the past few seasons.

The defensive depth, too, remains a concern. Even before his injury, Cabal was far from being a first-choice defender, often playing second fiddle to Federico Gatti. Meanwhile, summer signing Michele Di Gregorio, brought in to strengthen the goalkeeping department, has yet to convincingly outperform Mattia Perin, who has looked more reliable in several matches.

This raises serious questions about Juventus’ recruitment strategy since the start of the season. Many of their summer signings were heralded as transformative, yet the team has failed to improve significantly. Under Max Allegri, the club struggled for three consecutive seasons, but the arrival of Thiago Motta as head coach has not delivered the desired turnaround either.

Juventus fans passionately demand not just victories, but electrifying performances that honour the club's storied legacy. Sadly, that is not currently the case.

Motta’s decisions in the transfer market, particularly his investment in players who have yet to prove themselves at the highest level, have made it difficult for him to compete with Serie A’s top teams. Juventus’ current squad lacks the quality of title challengers like Inter Milan and Napoli, both of whom are also guided by more experienced managers.

The decision to appoint Motta was a gamble by Juventus—especially when a proven winner like Antonio Conte was available. Motta appears to be using this opportunity as a developmental step in his managerial career, but this comes at the expense of Juventus’ ambitions.

At this stage, it is clear that Juventus needs a more cohesive vision, both in their recruitment and on the sidelines. Without significant improvements, both in squad quality and tactical leadership, Juve risks falling further behind their Serie A rivals.