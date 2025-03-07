Khephren Thuram was not regarded as a marquee signing when Juventus secured his transfer from Nice in the summer.

The midfielder arrived in Turin as one of the more underrated talents in Ligue 1, and there were doubts about whether he could step out of the shadow of his brother, who plays for Inter Milan. Additionally, with his father having previously represented Juventus, Thuram faces the challenge of living up to a strong family legacy at the club. However, as he was not the most expensive midfield acquisition by the Bianconeri, his signing largely went under the radar.

Despite this, Thuram has quietly delivered impressive performances in Serie A this season. The midfielder has registered three goals and four assists in the league, a commendable return that highlights his growing influence in the team.

For comparison, Teun Koopmeiners has managed just two league goals and three assists for Juventus, while Douglas Luiz has yet to register a goal or assist for the club. However, much of the media attention this season has been centred on Luiz and Koopmeiners, which is understandable given the significant investment Juventus made in securing their services.

This lack of spotlight has arguably worked in Thuram’s favour, allowing him to develop away from intense scrutiny. He has quietly thrived, proving to be a valuable asset in midfield and demonstrating his ability to contribute effectively to the team’s attacking play.

At 23, Thuram still has plenty of room for growth, and his best years are ahead of him. If he continues on his current trajectory, he has the potential to become one of the most successful signings Juventus have made in recent years. With time and consistent performances, he could establish himself as a key player and carve out his own legacy at the club, just as his father once did.