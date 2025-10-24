Manuel Locatelli was notably absent from the starting XI in Juventus’ recent Champions League clash against Real Madrid, a situation that has occurred multiple times this season. The midfielder, who played a pivotal role when Igor Tudor first arrived at the club in March, has seen his involvement fluctuate as the campaign has progressed.

Locatelli’s Role and Leadership

During the match against Real Madrid, Locatelli was replaced in the starting lineup by Weston McKennie, with Juventus ultimately suffering defeat. While Kenan Yildiz has taken on the captain’s armband in Locatelli’s absence, reflecting the trust placed in the young Turkish star, Locatelli’s longer tenure and leadership qualities continue to make him an important figure within the squad. His presence on the pitch is considered valuable both for his performance and for the stability he provides to the team.

Despite recent rotations, Juventus still place considerable faith in Locatelli. According to Il Bianconero, the midfielder has not lost the confidence of manager Igor Tudor. The coach reportedly benches Locatelli selectively, either to give him rest or to deploy a different midfield profile depending on the tactical requirements of the match.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tudor’s Continued Trust

Tudor’s approach emphasises the strategic use of his players rather than a lack of faith in their abilities. Locatelli remains a key component of the squad, with the manager valuing his experience, vision, and leadership on the field. As such, he continues to enjoy significant support from both the coaching staff and his teammates.

For Juventus, maintaining the balance between managing Locatelli’s workload and maximising his impact is crucial. While he may not start every match, his influence both on and off the pitch ensures that he remains integral to Tudor’s plans. The midfielder’s experience and leadership will continue to be an asset for the Bianconeri as they navigate the remainder of the season.