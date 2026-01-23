Juventus’ victory over Benfica has seen the Bianconeri reach the next phase of the Champions League this season. For a club of their stature, this development will be viewed as a positive step, and Juve will naturally hope they can build on this momentum.

Supporters will be encouraged by the team’s recent performances. Juventus fans will be optimistic that their side can enjoy a meaningful run in the competition, even as expectations remain measured.

As the knockout phase kicks off, excitement hits its peak. Hopefully, they will be drawn against one of the weaker sides in the competitions, though at the last 16 stage, there will not be that many considered "weak"

Under Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have once again become a team opponents approach with caution. His influence has helped restore belief and organisation, and there will be a clear desire to translate domestic improvements into continental success, rather than limiting ambition solely to Serie A.

As is always the case, Juventus are expected to compete seriously in every tournament they enter. Their recent upturn in European form suggests a revival of confidence, and, understandably, rival teams are beginning to show them greater respect. Based on their current run, they are unlikely to be underestimated.

That said, the challenges ahead are considerable. The Old Lady face a demanding second half of the season, with several decisive fixtures across competitions. While the squad possesses sufficient quality to compete on multiple fronts, attempting to win everything could ultimately prove counterproductive.

There are clear signs of improvement since November, and performances at the Allianz Stadium have been more consistent. However, Juventus must be strategic in choosing where to concentrate their efforts. They remain close to the top of the Serie A table and retain a realistic chance of lifting the Coppa Italia, both of which represent achievable and valuable objectives.

With numerous clubs better positioned to win the Champions League, Juventus are not among the favourites. An early exit, while disappointing, could reduce physical strain, limit extensive travel, and provide players with greater recovery time during midweek periods.

Belief within the squad is healthy, but the current situation suggests that a more focused approach would be wise. By reducing their match load, Juventus may maximise effectiveness domestically and safeguard confidence as the season progresses.