Recent reports suggest that Giovanni Manna is poised to depart Juventus for Napoli, where he is expected to assume the role of sporting director for the Partenopei.

Manna previously served in a similar capacity towards the end of last season at Juventus, filling in while the club awaited the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli from Napoli.

Initially, Manna was earmarked to become Juventus’ sporting director once Giuntoli transitioned to his new role. He worked closely with Giuntoli’s successor during this period.

However, Napoli, still feeling the sting of Giuntoli’s departure to Juventus, is seeking retribution by appointing Manna as Giuntoli’s replacement.

A report on Calcimercato suggests that the implications of Manna’s departure from Juventus can be viewed in both positive and negative lights.

On one hand, Manna’s exit from Juventus provides Giuntoli with an opportunity to assemble his trusted team. On the other hand, it raises concerns that Juventus’ internal workings may become more accessible to Napoli through Manna’s insider knowledge.

Juve FC Says

Manna will consider the chance to become a leading figure at Napoli too good to turn down as he is now the main man in Naples.

He will struggle to fill the shoes of Giuntoli in Naples and might not enjoy working there as much as he did at Juve.