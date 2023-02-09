Is Manuel Locatelli good enough to captain Juventus?

Manuel Locatelli has been one of the finest players at Juventus since he moved to the club and the midfielder continues to deliver some terrific performances.

The Bianconeri have been enjoying his good showings in black and white and some reports suggest the club has already triggered the buy option in his two-year loan deal.

Locatelli was a leader at Sassuolo and his on-field personality shows why he is one of the best players for a leadership role at the club.

A report via Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Euro 2020 star is certainly being considered as one man that can become the Juve captain in the future.

It claims he leads by example already and when the old leaders are phased out of the club, he will become one.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is pure leadership material with the way he carries himself on and off the field and Juve will be making a wise choice if he is chosen to be the club’s next captain.

However, for now, the focus should be on helping the team gain more points and we need more goals and assists from the boots of Locatelli to achieve this.

Perhaps Max Allegri needs to hand him more creative freedom. Whatever the gaffer needs to do must be done so we can get more from the midfielder.