Is Max Allegri just one month away from the sack?

Max Allegri is arguably the luckiest manager with a job at the moment, and the Juventus boss needs to make things right soon enough.

He returned to the Allianz Stadium as one of the black and white heroes, but he risks tarnishing his reputation when his current spell ends.

The Juve hierarchy has offered the gaffer more weeks on the bench to change the terrible situation at the club.

However, it might not be for long, as a report via Calciomercato reveals they could sack him next month.

It suggests the Bianconeri would give the gaffer more time to get his team back in form before November.

If things continue to go downhill, he could lose his job in what is expected to be a mini-revolution.

After he leaves, some players will also be allowed to leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s first spell made him one of the most-loved figures in Juventus’ recent history.

However, because his style of play is not attractive, he must continue winning trophies to retain the fans’ support.

If the results worsen, it is hard to make a case for him to stay in the job.