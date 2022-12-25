Is Milinkovic-Savic a good enough replacement for Rabiot?

Juventus is interested in a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and it seems they want him to replace the in-form Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is arguably having his best season in a Juventus shirt. Unfortunately, it is the last in his current contract and puts the Bianconeri in a tough position to keep him.

Milinkovic Savic has been one of the finest players in Serie A in the last few seasons, and Lazio will be gutted to lose him, but is he a better replacement for Rabiot?

Juve is in a dilemma, and they must give Rabiot what he wants to keep him or splash the cash to bring the Serbian to the Allianz Stadium.

While Rabiot has significantly improved this term, Milinkovic-Savic has been better than the Juve man in the last few seasons.

The Serbian has had one of the finest goals and assists percentages in the league since he arrived on the scene.

If he moves to Juve, he will play with better players, and his output will likely improve at the club.

Rabiot deserves a new deal, but if Juve has the money, adding Milinkovic-Savic to their squad is the better option.

But Lazio could sell him to a club outside Italy, which should make us keep Rabiot unless another top midfielder becomes available.