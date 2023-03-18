Is Milinkovic-Savic good enough for Juventus when he does not perform in Europe?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a long-term target of Juventus as the Bianconeri continue to trail the Serbian.

The end of this season is an important time in his career and we expect him to leave Lazio for a bigger club.

The Biancocelesti have tried their best to get him on a new deal, but it seems the midfielder is leaving.

This has alerted Juve and they could make a move for him when the term finishes.

However, is the midfielder worth the hype and can he deliver for the Bianconeri in Europe?

Lazio has just been eliminated from the Europa Conference League by AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands and SMS did poorly.

The midfielder made a mistake that led to a goal, yet another performance that makes Calciomercato question if he is worth all the noise around him.

In 49 appearances in European competition, the midfielder has produced seven goals and four assists.

He has even picked up more yellow cards than goals and assists combined, making it hard to justify why Lazio has always asked for big money.

Juve FC Says

SMS is a good player, but the midfielder lacks the required impact in European football to be a regular at Juventus.

This means he probably is not the answer to our midfield problem and if we add him to our group, he might struggle in Turin.