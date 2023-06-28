Is Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus still possible following Rabiot renewal?

When Adrien Rabiot was supposedly heading towards the exit doors, many observers believed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be the ideal replacement.

The Serbian’s contract with Lazio expires in 2024, so this could be the Biancocelesti’s last chance to sell him for a decent profit.

However, the Frenchman wound up staying in Turin after all, signing a contract extension for another year.

So does the Frenchman’s renewal put an abrupt end to the Old Lady’s SMS hunt?

Perhaps not necessarily, at least according to Il Corriere dello Sport journalist Filippo Bonsignore.

The journalist believes that the Bianconeri could still fund a deal for the 28-year-old star whose value is around 40 million euros.

Bonsignore mentions Federico Chiesa’s possible departure which could bring around 50 million euros to the club’s coffers, which the club can reinvest on the Lazio star.

Alternatively, Juventus will be hoping to collect some cash by offloading the midfield deadwood. This includes Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo.

All three players failed to secure permanent transfers to the Premier League following disappointing loan spells.

Juve FC say

Signing Milinkovic-Savic would be a great coup for Juventus if they manage to sell some of the midfield outcasts.

On the contrary, it wouldn’t make sense to buy the Serbian at the expense of Chiesa, as it would leave the attacking department depleted.

If the management insists on selling the Euro 2020 winner, then they should at least line up a like-for-like replacement rather than a new midfielder.