Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus has taken a puzzling turn in recent weeks, leaving fans questioning his diminished role under Thiago Motta. After a poor performance against AC Milan earlier in the month, the Serbian striker missed two games due to injury. While he has since returned to fitness, Vlahovic has had to settle for a place on the bench in Juventus’ last three matches.

Despite being available, Vlahovic has played just 32 minutes across those three games. In two of them, Nicolás González started ahead of him, but the decision to start Randal Kolo Muani over him in the recent match against Napoli has sparked widespread debate. For a player who should be a central figure in Juventus’ attack, this marginalisation feels like a significant fall from grace.

When Motta took over as manager in the summer, some fans were initially sceptical of his commitment to Vlahovic. The Serbian’s profile—lacking the technical finesse of someone like Joshua Zirkzee—appeared to clash with Motta’s tactical system. Nevertheless, Juventus opted to keep Vlahovic after a summer transfer failed to materialise, and he went on to establish himself as their key striker this season.

The numbers support Vlahovic’s importance to the team. In Serie A, he has scored seven goals in 18 appearances, a solid tally given the challenges Juventus have faced. He has also contributed four goals in six Champions League matches, further demonstrating his ability to perform on big occasions. These statistics make his reduced role all the more perplexing, particularly when some fans argue his technical limitations are overstated compared to his undeniable scoring instincts.

While Randal Kolo Muani is a talented forward, Vlahovic’s contributions this season make a strong case for him to remain Juventus’ primary striker. Benching him in favour of other options risks alienating a player who has consistently delivered when given the chance.

Ultimately, Vlahovic deserves to be on the pitch regularly, and Motta must find a way to integrate him without relegating him to a supporting role. A striker of his calibre should not be overlooked, and Juventus must ensure that their tactical preferences do not overshadow the value he brings to the team.