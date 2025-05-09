Juventus continues to be linked with managerial changes, and there is growing speculation that Antonio Conte could make a sensational return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer. The club’s current focus remains on securing a top-four finish, but long-term plans are already taking shape behind the scenes.

Juventus Still Considering Long-Term Options

Igor Tudor has an agreement in place to remain in charge next season if he guides the team into the Champions League. However, results have been inconsistent under his management, and the club is keeping its options open.

Tudor will receive full backing until the end of the campaign, as the Bianconeri remain determined to return to Europe’s elite competition. Should he achieve that goal, Juventus still holds the option to part ways with the Croatian tactician by paying a release fee. This clause gives them the flexibility to pursue an alternative managerial direction if they see fit.

Antonio Conte is believed to be their preferred choice should they decide to make a change. The experienced coach has previously enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Juventus and is seen by many as the ideal candidate to reinstate a winning mentality within the squad.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Napoli Monitoring Juventus’ Managerial Intentions

The situation has not gone unnoticed in Naples. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli are aware of Juventus’ potential interest in Conte and are already making contingency plans of their own. They are reportedly in talks to appoint Max Allegri as their next manager, anticipating the possibility that Conte may be lured back to Turin.

The report notes that in Naples, they believe football is unpredictable, and they are wary of being left without a top-class coach should Conte decide to depart. Allegri, previously sacked by Juventus, could then become their top choice if circumstances align.

The idea of Conte returning to Juventus is not far-fetched, given his history with the club and the leadership qualities he possesses. As the most successful club in Italian football, Juventus naturally attracts attention with every move it makes, and it is no surprise that Napoli are watching closely and making preparations accordingly.