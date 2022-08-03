Is Pogba going against medical advice by avoiding surgery?

Aside from being a major cause of concern for the player and the club, Paul Pogba’s meniscus injury has sparked a large debate in recent days. The returning Juventus midfielder sustained the knock during a training session in the United States.

But the main question ever since has been the following: What’s the best way to treat this injury?

Following a consultation with professor Bertrand Cottet-Sonnery in Lyon on Tuesday, the Frenchman has opted against surgery. He will instead undergo therapy sessions, and should return to the pitch in September.

But according to Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24, Pogba’s decision goes against the medical advice of most experts.

Apparently, the doctors who first treated the player in USA had called for an immediate surgical intervention, and their counterparts at Juventus then shared the same sentiment.

But as the source explains, the 29-year-old has reportedly chosen the atlernative path after consulting his physiotherapist, who is described as a “magician”, as he’s already relieving the France international from the severe pain.

Juve FC say

Obviously, Pogba has no intention of missing out on the World Cup next autumn and will do everything in his power to fully recover in time. This probably explains his decision to avoid surgery which would require an extended period off the pitch.

Therefore, we can only hope that this call doesn’t end up backfiring over the course of the campaign.