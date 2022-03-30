Is Real Madrid star the best replacement for Dybala?

Juventus has been linked with a move for Marco Asensio and Fichajes.net claims he could become the replacement for Paulo Dybala in the next transfer window.

The Spanish attacker has been one of the most recognisable players in Europe for some time now and he is struggling to agree to a new deal with Real Madrid.

The Spanish side could sign one of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer and this has made them open to cashing in on Asensio.

This summer would be a great time for them to sell him and Juve needs attacking reinforcement at the same time.

If Dybala and Alvaro Morata leave the club, Asensio could be an ideal player to add, but Juve might struggle to offer him what he is asking of Real Madrid for a new deal.

The Spanish side could also make it hard for the Bianconeri with their transfer demands, with the report claiming they want 60m euros.

Juve FC Says

60m euros is too much for Juve to pay for Asensio and the attacker is probably not prolific enough to command that amount.

Juve should sign him if it financially makes sense to do the deal, otherwise, we could easily sign another player for that position and there are plenty of options who will do the job and are cheaper.