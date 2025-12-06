The Dusan Vlahovic contract saga is one of the biggest headaches that Juventus will have to face entering 2026. Having signed the Serbian striker from the Viola for a massive €70 million in January 2022, the team finds itself at a crossroads with the end of his contract. Expiring in June 2026 and ballooning up to €12 million net per year, the highest-paid figure in Serie A, Juventus faces a decision that could shape its attacking future for years to come.

But should they even bother renewing him?

The Vlahovic Dilemma: Performance Meets Price Tag

Let’s be real: Vlahovic has been underwhelming recently. The striker struggled for consistency in the 2024/25 campaign, netting 14 goals across competitions. That’s not bad, but it’s hardly the return you’d expect from someone earning €12 million annually. His performances under Thiago Motta showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in that memorable Leipzig Champions League match where he scored twice, but these moments were frustratingly sporadic.

The bigger issue? Vlahovic has already rejected at least three contract renewal offers from Juventus. The club’s brass, led by sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, wants to restructure his deal, spreading his salary over more years and reducing the annual figure to somewhere between €5-6 million. It’s a sensible approach that aligns with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play parameters and Juventus’s new internal salary cap of around €6 million.

But Vlahovic isn’t budging. He wants his full €12 million for the 2025/26 season, and he’s even demanding a €10 million severance package if Juventus wants to part ways. That’s roughly half going to him and half to his agent. It’s a tough negotiating position that leaves Juventus with limited leverage, especially as his contract winds down.

The Suitors Are Circling

Vlahovic’s situation has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Barcelona sees him as a potential replacement for the aging Robert Lewandowski, but given the financial constraints in the Catalan club, a free transfer in 2026 is more enticing than paying now. Bayern Munich, Tottenham, and even Atletico Madrid are tracking developments, ready to offer competitive wages without paying a transfer fee.

Interestingly, Vlahovic turned down a lucrative €20-25 million per year offer from Saudi club Al-Ahli on his agent’s advice; he is still young enough to make that move later if European options dry up. But here’s the catch: not many European clubs are willing to match his current €12 million salary, especially given his recent form. His market value has dipped considerably from those heady Fiorentina days.

What Does This Mean For Juventus’s Season?

But even though Juventus opened the 2025/26 campaign with three straight victories, the best bookies still have them as outsiders for a top-four finish due to the nature of Serie A and the continued rebuilding of their roster. They are fighting Milan, Roma, and Bologna for Champions League qualifying positions, and uncertainty surrounding their star striker doesn’t help things.

What the Old Lady needs is goal-scoring consistency, not question marks hovering over their attacking line. That’s where exploring alternatives will not only be reasonable but will become necessary.

There Are Much Better Value Alternatives Available

If Juventus decides against renewing Vlahovic-and frankly, the financial math suggests they shouldn’t-what are their options?

Giovanni Simeone represents the experienced Serie A option. Currently on loan at Torino from Napoli, the Argentine striker has proven capable of troubling top defenses. He has famously scored against Juventus multiple times throughout his career, a surefire way to show he’s got the mentality to perform in big matches. More importantly, his wage demands would be significantly lower than Vlahovic’s €12 million ask. He is 29, so you’re not getting a long-term solution, but as a rotation option or stopgap, he makes sense financially.

The intriguing Bundesliga option is Jonathan Burkardt. After an explosive 2024/25 campaign where he scored 18 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz, he earned a move to Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract running until 2030. The German international offers everything Juventus needs: clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and a hunger to prove himself at a bigger club. At 24, he’s entering his prime years. Sure, Frankfurt paid around €20-30 million for him, so he wouldn’t come cheap, but compared to Vlahovic’s salary demands over multiple years, the total investment might actually be lower.

Then there’s Mason Greenwood, the controversial but undoubtedly talented option. Moving past his turbulent times at Manchester United, Greenwood has been simply electric at Marseille, netting 21 goals in his maiden 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign and already surpassing 11 in the current one. He is 24 years old, able to play different attacking roles, and, for sure, would request lower salaries than Vlahovic’s present deal. Yes, there would be some PR considerations considering his background, but purely from a footballing point of view, he is outperforming Vlahovic right now.

The Bottom Line

Renewing Vlahovic at anything close to his current salary structure does not make financial or sporting sense. While Juventus needs reliability, he has shown inconsistency, and on wages beyond the sustainable parameters of the club, he is unwilling to compromise. Meanwhile, there are viable alternatives that could offer similar or better output at more reasonable costs.

Sometimes, the toughest decisions are the right ones. Juventus should thank Vlahovic for his service, let him explore free agency in 2026, and invest those resources in younger, hungrier talent. The Bianconeri have always been about smart business combined with sporting ambition-and right now, that means moving on from their highest-paid player.