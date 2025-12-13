Tether appears to be edging closer to a potential takeover of Juventus, with each development suggesting they may be plotting a significant move. Although the club is publicly traded, the Agnelli family continues to maintain control and holds the largest share, having overseen the club for several decades and ensuring that their influence remains dominant.

Juventus’ Position and Appeal

Juventus remain the most prominent club in Italian football, and despite recent struggles, their reputation and history make them an attractive prospect for investors. Tether already owns a substantial share and has recently secured an elected seat on the board, prompting speculation that they are quietly manoeuvring to increase their influence and possibly assume control. Reports have frequently suggested that these board-level moves indicate progress towards a potential takeover.

The Agnelli family, however, have consistently reiterated that the club is not for sale. John Elkann has repeatedly emphasised that Juventus will remain under the family’s control, highlighting their commitment to the club’s future and stability.

Clarification Amidst Rumours

Despite the speculation, recent sources have sought to dispel concerns about a takeover. According to Il Bianconero, representatives at Exor have stated, “there are no ongoing negotiations regarding the sale of a stake in Juventus.” These comments suggest that while Tether’s actions may appear strategic, no formal discussions have taken place regarding the transfer of ownership.

The situation continues to draw attention from both the media and fans, with Tether’s presence on the board and their existing shareholding fueling debate about the club’s governance. Juventus’ status as a leading Italian club ensures that any potential change in control would attract widespread scrutiny. For now, however, the Agnelli family remain firmly in charge, and official sources insist that the club is not on the market.