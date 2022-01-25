Is there still any doubts about Juve earning a top-four finish?

Juventus have put a torrid start to the 2021-2022 Serie A season to bed to close to within one point of the fourth spot, and you would be silly to write off our chances of Champions League football for next term.

We opened our league campaign with two points from our opening four outings, and it took us a while to find any form of consistency, but despite limited opportunities to name the same starting XIs due to various absences, we appear to be right back on track at present.

Even without this transfer window, we had already looked good to break into the top three, let alone the top four, and assuming our signings add to our already growing form, you would have to be mad to back against us qualifying for the Champions League at Bet365 suomi.

Unfortunately, it isn’t exactly a long-shot, with each of the five main principals for a finish inside the top four all ranking as odds-on, but due to the fact that we still occupy fifth in the table at present with Atalanta in fourth having played a match less, any odds better than 1/2 (1.5) is value in my eyes.

Arthur and Manuel Locatelli look set to form the ideal partnership in midfield, a problem which we have been struggling to deal with, while Paulo Dybala is showing signs of finding his best form, showing just how clinical he can be in front of goal.

Max Allegri knows how to manufacture wins, even when the team isn’t playing at their best, but our team can only get better, and while we certainly haven’t been doing our best yet, there is definitely signs that we are set to find more consistency.

Arthur was injured for the opening months of the season and is almost like a new signing, but it has taken a while for him to return to full fitness.

It’s also worth noting that we have already taken on Roma, AC Milan and Napoli, meaning that we also have some of the toughest league fixtures out of the way which should help us to pick up a full head of steam as we look to cement ourselves in the top four before the season’s end.

We do have Champions League football and the Coppa Italia as slight distractions, but I don’t see that causing us too many problems, and I definitely think there is some easy money to be had on us to claim a top-four finish.

Patrick