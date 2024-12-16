After a promising start to the campaign under Thiago Motta, Juventus have seemingly run out of steam as of late, dropping points left and right in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have yet to taste defeat in the league since the start of the season, but only managed to win six of their 16 fixtures, while settling for draws on the ten remaining occasions. The Italian giants have shared the spoils against several lowly oppositions, including the likes of Empoli, Cagliari, Lecce and most recently Venezia.

The last one in particular was incredibly damning, as it ensued at home against the team residing at the very bottom of the league table. It took a late spot-kick from Dusan Vlahovic to salvage a point for the wounded Old Lady.

Astonishingly, this result occurred only three days following an exhilarating 2-0 win victory of Premier League champions Man City in the Champions League. Therefore, Juve’s form this season has been a genuine conundrum.

Amidst all the chaos, many fans and observers are beginning to voice their frustration with Motta. The young manager arrived in Turin with much fanfare, but has yet to showcase the progressive and fluid style of play he became synanymous with during his sensational stint at Bologna. Moreover, his point tally has been lower than the one accumulated by the much-maligned Max Allegri in recent campaigns.

So does the Italian Brazilian risk losing his job already?

According to IlBianconero, Motta will be peacefully eating his Panettone peacefully, which is an Italian idiom that means the manager will remain in his post at least for Christmas.

As the source explains, the 42-year-old is unlikely to go anywhere in the middle of the season, especially after signing a three-year contract, as the club still considers him at the very center of the project.

However, Motta’s status could drastically change if he fails to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

At the moment, no one would even want to consider this prospect, albeit the table paints it as a very plausible scenario. But with the return of the injured players and a couple of January signings, the management will be hoping for a fresh start under the young boss.