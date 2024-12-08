Is Juventus really making progress since replacing Max Allegri with Thiago Motta? Some Bianconeri supporters have been asking themselves this question so far, with sports betting markets at Sportbet reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the team’s performance. The Old Lady grew dissatisfied after going three seasons without a major trophy under Allegri, leading to his replacement by Motta. Motta has not won any trophies in his managerial career, but he earned the Juventus job following an impressive stint as Bologna’s manager last season. Bologna operates with a limited budget, and their ambitions rarely exceed a mid-table finish. However, when Motta managed to qualify them for the Champions League last term, it became evident that this Juve team could benefit from his leadership on the bench. Before arriving at Juventus at the start of this season, the former midfielder set new points records with both Spezia and Bologna. Juve aims to revamp their style of play while also ending their major trophy drought, and it is now Motta’s responsibility to deliver on both fronts.

Is Juve a step too soon for Motta?

Motta has been a manager consistently for just three years, starting with his arrival at Spezia in 2021. His earlier stint at Genoa in 2019 was brief and largely uneventful.

The former midfielder has earned widespread praise for his attractive style of football, which thrived at Bologna and distinguished Spezia during his tenure.

Many football enthusiasts are confident that Motta is destined to become a top coach, a belief that likely influenced Juve’s decision to appoint him as their manager.

While Motta has embraced the challenge, it’s possible that he may have taken this step too soon for a club of Juventus’s stature.

Juve is a team with the constant expectation of winning trophies, requiring a manager with a proven track record of success.

Motta arrived in Turin without any managerial silverware, making his appointment a calculated risk. His lack of guaranteed success in delivering trophies raises questions about whether he can meet the club’s high expectations.

What Motta does bring to the table is the potential to implement a more attractive style of play. However, there is no certainty that this will translate into the trophies Juventus so desperately craves.

Motta does not have enough experience for Juventus to win trophies.

This is not the first time Juve has replaced Max Allegri with a manager known for a more attractive style of football, and history suggests the outcome might not be ideal.

In the 2019/2020 season, Maurizio Sarri left his role as Chelsea manager to take charge of Juventus. Although he guided the club to a league title, he was dismissed after just one year in charge.

Unlike Sarri, who had the 2019 Europa League title on his résumé, Thiago Motta lacks similar accomplishments to bolster his credentials.

The club must be prepared for the possibility of another spell without winning the league or other major trophies while Motta works to develop a winning formula.

When Motta arrived at the Allianz Stadium, he brought no concrete proof that he could deliver a league title, making his appointment a gamble for a club with such high expectations.