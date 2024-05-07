Juventus is interested in making Thiago Motta their next manager as Max Allegri struggles to get the best out of their current players and win trophies.

This is Allegri’s third campaign as their manager during his second spell at the club, and he could end it without a trophy.

When Juve brought him back in 2021, they wanted him to replicate the success of his first spell, but his return has been a disappointment, and Juve might look to fix the problem by replacing him.

Motta is a frontrunner to become the Bianconeri’s next manager, and the Bologna coach may already be in talks with Juventus.

Juventus is waiting until the end of the season to make a decision and has been publicly backing Allegri.

However, journalist Carlo Pellegatti has suggested that a move for Motta is currently a done deal.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“From what they told me, between ‘Italian-Brazilian and Juve is done, but when I spoke about the Rossoneri hypothesis I wasn’t explicitly told no…”

Juve FC Says

Motta is one of the finest managers in Serie A, and we expect him to leave Bologna in the summer. If we do not make a move for him, other top clubs will.