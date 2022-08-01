Juventus target Nikola Milenkovic might be close to a move away from Fiorentina after they benched him for the entirety of their latest preseason game.

Reports have linked the defender with a move to Juve and Inter Milan in recent weeks as both clubs look for defensive reinforcements.

He is in the final year of his latest deal with La Viola, and they want his future to be sorted out soon.

If he is not leaving, they want him to sign a contract extension as soon as possible.

Football Italia reports that he was benched for the entirety of their recent preseason game against Galatasaray.

The Turkish club defeated Vincenzo Italiano’s side 2-1 in a game that showed how important he is to their defence.

Milenkovic, 24, could still move this summer, and Juve hopes he joins them.

However, Inter will ensure that does not happen after they lost out on Gleison Bremer to the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

If we sell Daniele Rugani in this transfer window, Milenkovic would be an ideal replacement for the Azzurri defender.

However, if we don’t, it makes little sense to add the Serbian to the group because he will hardly play.