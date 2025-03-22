Thiago Motta’s job is currently under serious threat, and the manager can likely sense that his time at Juventus is running out.

The Bianconeri have provided Motta with the necessary resources and time to make this season a success, but despite these opportunities, he has struggled to achieve the desired results. After Juventus’ most recent loss against Fiorentina, fans were expecting Motta to either resign or be sacked immediately. However, the former midfielder has refused to take the easy route out, and instead, it appears that Juventus is set to dismiss him in the near future.

In truth, many managers would have been sacked after a run of back-to-back losses, particularly when the team conceded seven goals and scored none in those matches. Motta’s performance has not been exceptional enough to justify his continued position, so why has he not been dismissed yet?

According to a report from Il Bianconero, the reason for his continued employment is primarily financial. Juventus has not wanted to sack him before April, as firing Motta before then would require the club to pay him off within the current payment cycle. The report notes that dismissing Motta from April onwards would allow Juventus to absorb the cost within the payment cycle for April, May, and June, making it easier to manage financially. Therefore, Motta’s likely departure will come in the next few weeks, when it is more financially manageable for the club.

Despite this, Motta’s situation is precarious, and it is clear that he is in his final weeks as Juventus manager. He probably understands that no matter the outcome of the remaining matches this season, he will be sacked. His inability to turn around the team’s fortunes has left Juventus in a difficult position, and while the club may be waiting for the right financial moment, his future looks increasingly uncertain.

Ultimately, the decision to part ways with Motta seems inevitable, and it will not come as a surprise when it happens. His tenure at Juventus appears to be coming to an end, with his fate likely sealed regardless of the results from here on.