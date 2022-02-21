Is this the season that Juventus wins the Champions League?

Juventus didn’t start this season well domestically, but their form in the Champions League was impressive.

Max Allegri’s men topped their group ahead of defending champions Chelsea, and they will now face Villarreal in the first knockout stage.

The match against the Spanish side is a game they should win on paper and you can find great odds at Coral betting if you agree that Juve will prevail. However, teams win football matches on the pitch and reputations don’t always count.

Juve’s first half of the season wasn’t so impressive and that prompted them to eventually make some moves in the January transfer market.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria last month means they now have a stronger squad.

Zakaria was a standout midfielder in Germany for years, while Vlahovic joined as the top scorer in Italy.

The latter is just 22 and is very lethal in front of the goal. Perhaps Vlahovic lacks European experience considering that Juve is his first big club.

However, the Serbian remains an incredibly talented striker who can score against any opposition even on the international stage.

Is signing two players enough to help Juve do well in the Champions League this season?

That is not the only advantage the Bianconeri have. In Max Allegri, they also have one of the finest managers in Europe.

The Italian has reached the final of the Champions League twice in the last 10 years and he has taken Juve closest to winning the trophy once again.

With him on the bench, the Bianconeri have one of the best hands in the business and that should propel them to success.

However, complacency is always lurking around the corner and it could cost them progress.

In the last two seasons, Lyon and FC Porto have eliminated Juve from the UCL.

Both clubs were unfancied, but they proved over two legs that the hunger for success could help you beat anyone.

In this campaign, we have been pitted against Villarreal and they are opponents that Juve could think they can beat easily.

That would be a big mistake, and it could prove very costly.

Unai Emery is one of the most successful managers in Europe and he has dominated the continent’s secondary club competition, the Europa League, for many years.

He is yet to manage a club to win the Champions League, but his Villarreal side is one of the toughest opponents to face.

Juventus can beat them over two legs, but winning this game would require maximum commitment and focus from everyone on the pitch.

We can go far in the competition, but it would still require the very best from our players to achieve that.