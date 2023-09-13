When the summer transfer window opened, many – potentially with the man himself included on that list – expected Weston McKennie to head out of Juventus.

It closed with the American still very much in Turin and with a slate seemingly wiped clean at the Allianz Stadium.

How long that remains the case is yet to be determined. For now, the United States international is part of the furniture again.

Tough

McKennie endured a tough end to the 2022-23 campaign, with relegation suffered during a loan spell at Leeds United. While he was unable to show his true colours in England, the talented midfielder boasts plenty of credit in the bank.

That ensured admiring glances continued to be shot in his direction when supposedly hitting the market. Arsenal – a side good enough for odds on the English Premier League to have them at 11/2 to win this season were among those credited with interest.

No deal was done, with speculation regarding possible moves to Germany and Turkey also proving to have no substance – at least for now.

McKennie was welcomed back into the Bianconeri fold upon ending his spell in Leeds, with Massimiliano Allegri finding room for him in revamped ranks.

A summer tour of the U.S. suggested that he was always going to be kept around for a while, with there obvious benefits to be found in having a home-grown star in your ranks when trekking across the States.

McKennie did enough during pre-season to earn favour for the present and immediate future. When the 2023-24 campaign got underway, competitive game time was easier to find than many had predicted.

Questions will, however, continue to be asked about how long the Washington native will spend on his Italian job. Another marketplace will open for business in the new year, and McKennie may form part of the January sales.

English eyes will likely be monitoring his situation. He said of his experience in the Premier League: “It’s everything that I wanted. The banter, the hard tackles, the talking back with other players and the arguments with the refs. I think it’s something that attracts me to it, draws me to it and obviously after every game, players walk away with battle scars.”

McKennie is now battle-hardened and may jump at the chance to right a few wrongs from his time at Elland Road if another opportunity to grace the English top flight presents itself. He is not the kind of character to shrug off failure and forget about it.

Opportunity

There is no escaping the fact, though, that he remains under contract at Juve through to 2025.

He worked hard to ensure that said agreement was not ripped up after briefly moving out of sight and mind in the winter window of 2023.

McKennie has grabbed a somewhat surprising opportunity with both hands, and he is not about to let go. He has always played with a smile on his face and a spring in his step, but is he in Turin for a good time or a long one?