Is Vlahovic struggling because of Juventus tactics?

Dusan Vlahovic was an explosive striker at Fiorentina and by the first half of last season, he had nearly scored one goal per game for La Viola.

This is one reason Juventus added the Serbian to their squad. However, the goals have hardly been coming frequently for him at the Allianz Stadium.

The striker and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland were two of the best young frontmen in Europe in his final season at Fiorentina.

The Norwegian is doing well at City, but Vlahovic cannot say the same and a report compares both players’ progress at their respective clubs.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Il Bianconero suggested that if Haaland had moved to Juve and Vlahovic joined Manchester City, the Serbian would have been thriving, while Haaland would labour to score at Juventus.

Juve FC says

Haaland has left Vlahovic behind in the development of each player’s reputation and the Norwegian is doing much better in England.

Considering Vlahovic’s form at his former club, it is hard not to think that Juve’s tactics are probably one of the reasons why he is not doing well at the club now.

Max Allegri wants his side to prioritise being solid at the back, which seems to hold Vlahovic back, but we trust the manager to find a solution to the problem soon.