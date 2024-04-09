Wojciech Szczesny has been one of Juventus’ standout performers this season, consistently showcasing his talent and reliability between the posts. However, the future of the Polish goalkeeper remains uncertain, sparking speculation among fans and pundits alike.

Szczesny has been a vital figure for Juventus for several seasons, often making crucial saves in important matches. Nonetheless, at the age of 34, he is among the older members of the squad, prompting the club to consider rejuvenating their goalkeeper position with a younger talent.

With Szczesny’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Juventus is keen to extend his stay. However, they are reportedly looking to offer him a new contract with a significantly lower salary than his current earnings.

Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Juventus is urging Szczesny to accept a pay cut in order to secure a contract extension. However, the goalkeeper is currently reluctant to entertain the idea and may explore other options, including a potential departure from the club.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny remains a reliable hand in goal for us, but we have to search for a new goalie because he is no longer a young player.

He is just a few seasons away from retiring, and this summer is a good time for us to sign a replacement.