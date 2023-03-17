Is Zinedine Zidane to Juventus getting closer?

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of the managers Juventus has shortlisted to replace Max Allegri if the gaffer leaves the job.

The ex-Juve midfielder has been out of work since he left Real Madrid and is looking for the right opportunity to return to management.

Juventus continues to work on helping Allegri achieve success, but it is widely believed the club will replace him if their form becomes poor again.

A new report on Calciomercato is now suggesting Zidane could be on the Juve bench from the next campaign.

The report claims the Frenchman will be back in a job from next season and only two clubs are on his mind.

It claims the World Cup winner will manage Juventus or PSG in the 2023/2024 term.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has had a very successful career as a manager, which makes him a good candidate to lead our team in the next few seasons.

However, Allegri deserves another campaign on our bench, as his team has made progress steadily since he returned to the club.

In a turbulent time like this, we need a gaffer that understands the club like Allegri does and Zidane might struggle if he becomes the team’s next trainer.