Unfortunately for Leonardo Bonucci, he now finds himself in an undesirable situation. The club has decided to push the veteran out of the door before the end of the summer transfer market.

The management has made it clear to the club captain that he’s no longer a part of Max Allegri’s technical project.

So what are the options for the 36-year-old?

According to Tuttosport, Bonucci has received concrete offers from the two Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

As the source explains, several top European stars opt to play in Turkey as it allows them to remain in European football while collecting decent wages.

Therefore, we might see the defender featuring in the famous Intercontinental Derby next season, as he could end up on either side of the Bosphorus strait.

However, Leo reportedly prefers to remain in Italy. News reports have been linking him to Lazio recently.

However, the source claims that the Biancocelesti haven’t started negotiating with the player. Interestingly, their crosstown rivals Roma could also enter the fray.

Finally, Bonucci isn’t someone who gives up easily on his aspirations, so he might try to defy the odds and carve his way back to the Juventus squad.

But as the report explains, this remains a dangerous track for the defender as time is no longer on his side, thus, he can ill afford to spend an entire season on the sidelines.