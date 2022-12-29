It could be cheaper for Juventus to sign Milinkovic-Savic than Mac Allister

Juventus has an interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Alexis Mac Allister as they bid to add new men to their midfield and make it better.

Their interest in Milinkovic-Savic is a long-standing one and the only reason they have failed to sign him so far is that Lazio has asked for too much money.

However, he has entered the last 18 months of his deal with them, which will force them to take a cut to their previous demand unless he signs a new deal with no reasonable release clause.

Mac Allister plays for Brighton in the Premier League and they are a healthy organization that always asks for the best fee for their players.

Now that he is a World Cup winner, they will demand a considerable amount to sell him and a report on Il Bianconero reveals he could be more expensive than Milinkovic-Savic.

Juve FC Says

Both players are good midfielders and will do an amazing job for us if they complete the transfer.

There is no need to pay too much for either of them and signing Savic is probably better.

He has Serie A experience, which should see him thrive in Turin. So if he is the cheapest option, that makes him the perfect option.