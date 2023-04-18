“It could have finished 7-0” – Cassano chastises Juventus following latest defeat

On Sunday, Juventus produced a below-par performance at the Mapei Stadium. In the end, Sassuolo emerged as the deserved winners thanks to Gregoire Defrel’s solitary goal.

The French striker pounced on a howler from Nicolò Fagioli who failed to properly clear the ball out of the box.

Since this fixture was sandwiched between the two legs of the Europa League quarter-finals, the Bianconeri started the match without several key players.

But despite the introduction of Angel Di Maria, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba in the second half, Juventus couldn’t even salvage a point.

Following such a miserable defeat, you can always expect Antonio Cassano to rub salt into the wound.

The former Inter, Milan and Roma striker believes that Max Allegri’s men were lucky to escape with a slim defeat, as Sassuolo could have added a flurry of goals.

“A shameful match to say the least. We’re running out of adjectives. It could have finished 7-0,” said Cassano in his typically exaggerated manner as reported by Calciomercato.

“For 70 minutes Sassuolo played well and created chances. Perin pulled off a miracle, while Juve’s first half-shot on goal was by Danilo in the 70th minute.

“Then Consigli performed a miracle on Gatti’s header (It was actually Rabiot’s header). This was a disaster for Juventus. Sassuolo gave them a rumba.”