It does not look like Dybala will back down over contract demands

Paulo Dybala hasn’t had the best of times on the pitch recently, but the attacker is a player that Juventus wants to keep.

He has entered the final two months of his current contract with the club and they have been trying to get him on a new deal.

Dybala also wants to remain at the club so signing a new deal appeals to him as well.

However, both parties have been struggling to reach an agreement on his wages.

The attacker reportedly wants to double his current wage, and he has demanded 15m euros per season to extend his stay with them.

Juventus feel that he needs to take a lesser wage, but Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato is revealing that the attacker is adamant that he wants what he wants.

Dybala is one player that has looked out of place in the Juve team this season.

He didn’t start the season with the rest of his teammates because of an injury that kept him out from the start.

If he continues to struggle this way, the club might not see the need to keep him and that could mean that he would be sold if they cannot get him to accept their terms.