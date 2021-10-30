“It doesn’t just depend on Juve” Not everyone agrees with Nedved claim

Juventus’ recent loss to Sassuolo is a major setback in their bid to win Serie A this season and journalist Mario Sconcerti has cast doubt over their ability to catch the likes of AC Milan and Napoli who are leading the pack.

After losing the Serie A title to Inter Milan last season, Juve expected to be at the races very early on in this campaign because of the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

But that hasn’t been the case and they are falling further behind the impressive Napoli and Milan teams.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Pavel Nedved claims Juve can still catch up with the others despite the 13 points gap between them and the top.

Sconcerti says that doesn’t depend on Juventus’ performance alone.

He told TMW Radio via the same Tuttomercatoweb report: “I don’t have this perception. He has points of detachment but also several opponents up front. It doesn’t just depend on Juve, the others have to stop too. I don’t see any signs of recovery for now.”

Juventus isn’t helping itself by continuing to drop points every other game week.

This is because the likes of Milan and Napoli appear unstoppable and that should worry the Bianconeri.

Even if Juve hits a fine run of form now and goes on a winning rub, it wouldn’t matter if Napoli matches them win for win for example.

There would be slip-ups by the clubs above the Bianconeri, but they can only take advantage of these if they are on a better run of form.

Everyone talks about the league season being a marathon, however, you have to play each match like it is a final to stand a chance of winning the championship.