“It happened in the summer of 2020,” Serie A star reveals he turned down Juventus

AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud, has revealed that he had the chance to join Juventus earlier, but he turned it down.

The Frenchman is one of the most popular players in Serie A and he is an accomplished striker.

He has already played for top clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal before moving to Milan.

When Andrea Pirlo became Juve boss last season, the Bianconeri targeted several strikers, including Luis Suarez, before settling for Alvaro Morata.

It seems they had also knocked on Giroud’s door. The Frenchman will be on the opposing side when Juve faces the Rossoneri this weekend and he was speaking ahead of the match.

He revealed the Bianconeri wanted him in the summer of 2020, but he preferred to spend another season at Chelsea.

Giroud said via Calciomercato: “It happened in the summer of 2020, with Pirlo as coach, but I preferred to stay at Chelsea where I wanted to play my chances. Champions, ed), I made the decision.”

Juve FC Says

Giroud has been one of the finest strikers in Europe for much of his career and he probably would have made meaningful contributions to Juve if he had made the move.

However, we have also not done badly since the transfer broke down and we won two trophies last season.

He would likely want to show us what we missed out on when we face Milan this weekend, but Max Allegri’s men should earn all the points at the San Siro.