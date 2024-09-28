Former Juventus star Douglas Costa has backed Douglas Luiz to eventually become a successful signing.

Luiz is currently struggling to find his best form at Juventus, and the midfielder is already under pressure to deliver.

Juve signed him as one of the Premier League’s top players, with several other clubs expressing interest in securing his signature. The Bianconeri were confident they had acquired one of the best midfielders available.

Thiago Motta approved the transfer, believing Luiz would be a perfect fit for his system, but so far, that hasn’t been the case.

Based on his performances so far, Luiz seems like a misfit, but it might be too early to make that judgment. Costa believes that Luiz will eventually shine.

The winger pointed out that he also struggled when he first joined the club and emphasised that Luiz needs time to find his best form.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For Douglas Luiz, a period of adaptation is normal when you come from another championship. It happened to me too. I came from a top club like Bayern, but Serie A is a particular tournament. Douglas has great technique and imagination: all you need is patience. Douglas Luiz is beyond discussion and I’m convinced that he will carve out an important role like the one Pjanic had in our Juve. I hope Douglas wins 3 Scudetti like I did. Just to make you understand”

Juve FC Says

Nowadays, footballers have to impress fast, or they will be offloaded and Luiz should understand that.