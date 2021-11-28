“It has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations” Juventus breaks silence about ongoing investigation

Juventus is currently being investigated for some of its previous transfer dealings.

This isn’t the first time the Bianconeri has been under the microscope for different transfer reasons.

Prosecutors investigated the club for its failed transfer pursuit of Luis Suarez at the start of last season and now it is under investigation again.

The club maintains it has done nothing wrong and has now made an official statement on the matter.

The Bianconeri insists it is cooperating with the authorities to prove its innocence.

A club statement on Juve’s website reads: “Juventus Football Club SpA (“Juventus” or the “Company”) acknowledges the launch of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Turin against the Company as well as some of its current representatives (Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Stefano Cerrato) and passed on the item “Proceeds from management of players’ rights” recorded in the financial statements at 30 June 2019, 2020 and 2021 for the offenses referred to in art. 2622 cod. civ. (False corporate communications of listed companies) and art. 8 of Legislative Decree no. 74/2000 (Issue of invoices or other documents for non-existent transactions) and, as far as the Company is concerned, for the offense envisaged by art. 5 (Liability of the entity) and 25-ter (Corporate crimes) of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001. It is recalled that the Company is currently subject to an inspection by Consob pursuant to art. 115, paragraph 1, lett. c), of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, also relating to the item “Income from management of players’ rights”, as described in the prospectus relating to the capital increase in option, published on 24 November 2021, and in the consolidated annual financial report at 30 June 2021.

“As necessary, Juventus is collaborating with the investigators and with Consob and is confident that it will clarify every aspect of interest to them, believing that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in compliance with accounting principles and in in line with international football industry practice and market conditions.

“In relation to the capital increase in option, resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on October 29, 2021, the timing announced in the press release dated November 22, 2021 and the start of the option offer and the negotiation of option rights are confirmed starting November 29, 2021.”

Juve FC Says

After the Calciopoli scandal of more than a decade ago, Juve knows the authorities closely monitor their activities.

That should guide them in ensuring they don’t make poor decisions that would cause them more trouble.

The current investigation is completely normal and if the club says they are confident nothing wrong would be found in their business dealings, fans should be sure this investigation wouldn’t end badly for the club.