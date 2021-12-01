“It hasn’t been an easy time” Allegri reflects on tough period after Juventus win

Max Allegri admits it wasn’t easy for his Juventus team to beat Salernitana last night after a tough few days.

The gaffer has seen his players struggle to win normally winnable games, and the match was going to be another tricky fixture.

Although their opponents have been terrible in Serie A this season, Juve hasn’t done so well against the struggling clubs in the league.

But they won the game thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

It could have been 3-0, but Dybala skied a late penalty after slipping while taking it.

“I think the lads put in a good performance tonight. It wasn’t easy against Salernitana in front of their fans and we ran a few risks in the second half with crosses into the box,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“It hasn’t been an easy time, we lost to Atalanta and could’ve scored more goals this evening. I said Juventus have given us so much and it is time we have a sense of responsibility and give back to this club. We need to focus, because we’ve failed too many times against the smaller clubs this season.

“I told the lads, we had a lot of young players on the field today, so in these moments, they can suffer under the pressure. Fortunately, they held out well.

“We’re trailing in the league at the moment because we dropped points too many times. These players have talent, but let’s not forget that only with experience, by making mistakes and learning from them, understanding when it’s time to attack or defend, that is how they develop.

“Dejan Kulusevski is only 21 years old, he can only improve with the help of the more experienced players around him. When the results go our way, that process is accelerated.

“The best thing at these moments is to simplify. We tried the passing moves in training yesterday and today I focused more on the mentality. The words Chiellini said are what I said to the team. We are the ones who now must give back to Juventus, the players, coach, the fans, everyone.”

Juve FC Says

That win was a very important one for the club, considering how bad things have been for us.

We are already far behind in the race for the top four, but returning to winning ways means our players can be confident about getting more wins in the next few matches.

Allegri will hope his stars can pay attention to his instructions and win as many matches as they can.