“It hurts” Paredes sends a message to Juventus as he departs the club

After concluding his final game for the club, Leandro Paredes has conveyed a message to Juventus fans. The Argentinian midfielder had joined the club on loan during the summer transfer window, as Juventus aimed to strengthen their midfield. However, Paredes’s time at the Allianz Stadium did not meet expectations.

Despite his previous status as a coveted player at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus’ loan acquisition of Paredes did not yield the desired results. The midfielder struggled to make a significant impact during his stint in Turin, leading the club to opt against pursuing a permanent deal.

While it appears that Paredes will not be fondly remembered by Juventus fans upon his departure, the midfielder still took the opportunity to address them with a message of his own.

He wrote, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It has been a very difficult year, and it hurts not to achieve the goals we had, but I carry with me a group of incredible players and people. I just wanted to thank the fans who have always supported me throughout the year, but above all, I will always carry each of my teammates with me.”.

Juve FC Says

Paredes was expected to solve our midfield problem when he first moved to the club in the summer, but he quickly proved to be below par and was never good enough.

The World Cup winner will not be remembered for a good deed, so we need to sort out a better replacement soon.