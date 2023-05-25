“It is a difficult moment” John Elkann reacts to Juventus points deduction

John Elkann, the head of the Agnelli family, has finally spoken out about the recent points deductions faced by Juventus. Despite the setbacks, he remains resolute in his belief that the club has faced numerous challenging moments in the past and will overcome this adversity.

Juventus, who had anticipated securing a place in the top four for the upcoming season, have been dealt a severe blow with a 10-point deduction. As a result, their aspirations have been altered, and they will now have to settle for Europa League football. While this situation is undoubtedly disappointing, Elkann acknowledges that there are still more favourable circumstances than this.

Speaking on the setback, Elkann said via Football Italia:

“It is a difficult moment on and off the pitch. Juventus has always faced adversity and has always grown stronger in adversity.

“Today I spoke with our coach Allegri. He feels the responsibility of our history and is determined with our team to face the next two matches to deserve Europe on the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

This new setback is a major blow for us and we can understand why the club has been targeted this much.

We are the biggest side in the division and must do the right thing so that it will serve as an example to others.

If the authorities do not punish us for wrongdoing, they will enable bad behaviour in the league.