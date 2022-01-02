“It is a hypothesis,” Barcelona coach reacts to rumours that he wants Morata

Xavi Hernandez has reacted to rumours linking his club, Barcelona with a move for Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard is struggling in Italy and has been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri.

Some reports suggest the deal could happen this month if Juve finds a replacement for him.

Xavi was asked about the rumours, and he gave little away to deny or affirm it.

He told reporters via Calciomercato: “It is a hypothesis, just like Haaland”

Juve FC Says

Morata hasn’t scored as many goals as we would have wanted, but he remains a key member of the current squad.

Losing him mid-season isn’t the best idea, even if we sign someone else to replace him.

This is because the new player would likely need time to get used to Max Allegri’s system. Meanwhile, Morata is already making good progress in that regard.

The safer bet for this second half of the campaign is to stay stable rather than become too adventurous because it could worsen the already terrible state the club is in at the moment.

Dusan Vlahovic is the main striker we are looking to sign, and it is very unlikely we can land the Serbian this month.