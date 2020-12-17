Gasperini
“It is a more open championship” Gasperini has his say of title race

December 17, 2020 - 4:52 pm

The current Serie A season has sprung some surprises, the biggest of which is probably Milan’s upturn in form.

Juventus is looking to win it for a tenth consecutive season, and in other campaigns, they would have been far ahead of their rivals now.

They have, however, not been in the best of form with teams like Crotone and Benevento getting points from them.

They faced one of the top sides in Italian football in recent seasons, Atalanta last night and they were held to a 1-1 draw by La Dea.

That game saw them drop points yet again and if the teams above them get all three points, the gap between them and the top will widen.

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Sky Sports Italia about the title race after the game, and he said that this campaign’s race is a very open one but he admits that Juventus remains favourite to win it yet again.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “It will be a very good championship, there is a group of teams that is growing. It is a more open championship, this year there are also Milan, Naples and Rome. The big ones have already run in, the championship is more difficult . Juventus are one of the favorites, not absolutely. Juve have changed their identity compared to a month and a half ago. There are still 27 games left. We can play consistently and on an equal footing with everyone.”

