“It is a sign of a return towards normality” Fans set to be allowed in for cup final

April 30, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino is hopeful that allowing crowds of up to 20% into Juventus’ Coppa Italia game against Atalanta next month is a sign of good things to come.

Fans have been shut out of the stadiums since the start of the coronavirus pandemic early last year.

They have also not been allowed into the stands this season despite the nation going through a vaccination drive.

The FIGC made a special request to the Italian government for fans to be allowed into the stadiums for the Coppa Italia final and it was granted on Wednesday.

This is a major boost and Dal Pino is happy with the development and says he hopes that it is a sign of good things to come.

Juve faces La Dea in the showpiece on the 19th of next month and the latest development means almost 5,000 fans would be present at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

“We thank to Government for having accepted our request to bring fans back for the Coppa Italia Final,” Lega Serie A President Dal Pino told reporters via Football Italia.

“It is a sign of a return towards normality, which we all need. We’re confident that we can open up the stadiums for the final rounds of the Serie A season with 1,000 fans in safety.”

