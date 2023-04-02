“it is always special” Kean gives his reaction to winning at home

Moise Kean was the hero as Juventus defeated Verona in Serie A yesterday.

The striker scored the only goal of the game as the black and whites earned an important win in their bid to end the season well.

Kean was suspended for the last few games for the club and had a point to prove after he was named from the start.

The game was a boring fixture, but Juve won courtesy of the striker’s goal, who insists the boys must always win home games.

He says via Football Italia:

“It was important to help the team and above all get a victory after the break for international duty.

“We know what it means for Juventus to play on home turf, it is always special and we must give our best for the fans.”

Juve FC Says

Kean knows the importance of earning wins in front of the club’s fans, which is great to see.

The striker has been underwhelming in this campaign and has to do more to justify why he should be in the team.

However, we need everyone in the squad to be prepared to win the remaining games of the season regardless of where it is played.