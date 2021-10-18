“It is always the same” Allegri slammed for not changing after two years away

Former Inter Milan and Empoli defender, Lele Adani has launched a scathing attack on Massimiliano Allegri for his approach to the game despite being out of work for two years.

He was speaking after watching Juventus earn a 1-0 win over AS Roma yesterday.

The Bianconeri were the second-best side in the game with Roma having most of the possession and peppering their goal for the duration of the game.

The Romans even missed a penalty in the match and came close to scoring on several occasions.

Juve had taken an early lead through a very fortunate Moise Kean goal and they defended it for much of the match.

Adani says Jose Mourinho has changed his approach and set up his team to attack the Bianconeri.

However, Juve was camped in their own half and he says if Federico Chiesa has to cover so much ground in attack alone, he would naturally get tired easily.

He told La Gazzetta delo Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “I expected that after two years Allegri would present himself with a different football interpretation, but it is always the same.

“Mou, who has changed in the proposal: he tries to win even at the cost of losing. We must not make the portion of the field to be covered for the attackers too large. If Chiesa must always start from 60 meters, it is logical that he wears out after an hour.”

Juve knows Allegri is more result-oriented and would likely keep him as their manager if he keeps winning.