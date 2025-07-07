Juventus face the urgent task of offloading Dušan Vlahović during this transfer window, as the Serbian striker no longer features in the club’s future plans. Despite having been one of the team’s most important players, Vlahović is now entering the final year of his contract, which means he could leave as a free agent in twelve months’ time.

While Juventus value him highly, they are equally aware that allowing him to depart on a free transfer would represent a significant financial loss. The club is therefore keen to find a solution that ensures they receive compensation rather than risk losing him without a fee.

Challenges in Finding a Buyer

At present, Vlahović is on the market, but Juventus are encountering difficulties in attracting suitors willing to meet the financial terms required. There is speculation that the club may soon propose a mutual termination of his contract, which could prove a more pragmatic option than letting his deal run down.

A key obstacle is Vlahović’s salary, reportedly €12 million net per season. Few clubs are prepared to commit to such a high wage for a player who, despite his pedigree, has struggled for form recently. This complicates efforts to identify a team willing to take on both the transfer fee and salary demands.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Financial Considerations and Potential Outcomes

From Juventus’s perspective, allowing Vlahović to leave as a free agent this summer would free them from the burden of his substantial salary for the forthcoming season. Given his current performances, this could be viewed as a sensible financial decision.

Ultimately, Juventus must weigh the merits of receiving a transfer fee against the cost savings of terminating his contract. With the club intent on restructuring and managing their wage bill more effectively, a mutual agreement to part ways may soon be the most viable path forward.