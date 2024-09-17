Juventus earned a comfortable 3-1 win against PSV this evening, marking their return to the Champions League with a victory.

The Bianconeri missed out on the competition last season, and this was Thiago Motta’s first time managing in it as a senior coach.

Having failed to win their previous two games, there was some uncertainty about Juve’s form heading into the match. However, they rose to the occasion, starting the game strongly.

Juventus held a commanding 3-0 lead until the final minutes when PSV managed to score a late consolation goal.

It was the kind of performance Juve fans had hoped for, and one of the game’s standout performers, Manuel Locatelli, has shared his reaction to the victory.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are happy with the result, even if we are quite happy. In the final minutes we conceded a goal that we are certainly sorry to have conceded. We could have done better also in terms of ball possession in their half of the pitch, because we had little control of the game, especially in the second half. But it is clearly a positive result to start the Champions League like this.”

Juve FC Says

It was a fine night for us and we now have to turn our attention towards the next match.