It is going to be a really exciting season for Juventus

A couple of years ago it was clear that the dominance of Juventus in Serie A was coming to an end, Inter Milan was closing in fast and eventually stopped the quest for ten Scudetto’s in a row and then there were the dismal performances in the Champions League.

Quality always shines through, a visit to KUBET shows that and Juve has always maintained its level of quality but sometimes a change in that quality is required to maintain a certain level of success and Juventus has found that difficult to achieve in the last couple of seasons.

The Ronaldo acquisition masked the decline somewhat but that was only momentarily and the time had come for a revamp, a fresh young manager was brought in but with a squad full of the same tired players it was always going to be difficult for Andrea Pirlo to turn things around quickly.

The Juve hierarchy was impatient with the former midfield legend and sacked him and brought back the previously very successful Max Allegri which culminated in a trophyless season for the first time in over a decade.

So, the decline happened, a reality that Juve fans have accepted and so it seems has the board.

A lot of the older players have been discarded, Ronaldo went to Man Utd, Paulo Dybala has now joined Roma and so on.

But it did not end there, newer younger fresher players were brought in like Dusan Vlahovic and he has since been complemented by some experienced older heads like Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria.

OK, that is a brief and rough quick look back at the last couple of years but what of the future.

Well, I am very excited I must say, Allegri, for the most part, appears to have got the balance in the squad right, even some deadwood like Aaron Ramsey has been jettisoned.

There is still more to do for sure but overall, it is starting to look far more positive in Turin.

I fully expect Juve to mount a serious title challenge this season, in fact, I would be shocked if we do not take the title back from the city of Milan and I am also positive of a far better Champions League challenge.

Why am I so excited?

Because Federico Chiesa will be back, Vlahovic will be better. Pogba will fit in seamlessly, di Maria will be a huge presence up front and much more.

Players like Denis Zakaria will, I hope, show what they can do after finally settling in and while the defence remains a slight concern, I am confident that Allegri will have the backline better organised in his vision this season.

I am not saying we will win the Champions League but I do expect us to do better than we have done in recent seasons.

In conclusion, the Scudetto will come home, and we will go further in the Champions League. That is the reason I am very excited about the upcoming season and I believe that deep down that.