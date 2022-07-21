“It is important for a player” McKennie discusses his relationship with Allegri

Weston McKennie has opened up on his relationship with Max Allegri after the Juventus gaffer reiterated that the club has no intention of selling him.

McKennie struggled at the start of last season when Allegri had just returned as the club’s manager.

However, the midfielder eventually became a key member of the squad under the Juve boss before injury ended his campaign.

The Bianconeri have added Paul Pogba to their squad, and they also want to sign Leandro Paredes.

This could be a sign that McKennie has not been good enough, but Allegri has backed him to remain at the club and thrive.

The midfielder responded in an interview with Goal.com, saying: “The words Allegri made me happy. It is important for a player to be in a place where one feels wanted. I have heard of all colors about my hypothetical transfer.

“My agent and I, however, are in close contact, and therefore I would be the first to know if something is true or not.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one of the finest players in our squad now, and we hope to see more of him in the next campaign.

The arrival of Pogba and Denis Zakaria in the last six months means there is more competition for a place on the team, but each player should be confident in their own ability.