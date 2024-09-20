Antonio Conte is not the only Napoli staff member familiar with Juventus; their sporting director, Giovanni Manna, also spent several years working for the Bianconeri.

Juventus allowed Manna to join Napoli at the end of last season, and he is now focused on helping Napoli win Serie A and the Italian Cup this term.

He will be part of the Napoli entourage visiting Juventus this weekend as the two clubs face off in Serie A.

Both Juventus and Napoli have started the season in fine form, and each will be eager to secure all three points.

This match features two teams undergoing a rebuilding process and two strong managers. Manna acknowledges that Juventus is built to win, and the Bianconeri will be determined to come out victorious in this encounter.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus-Napoli? I hope to see a great match between two great teams. We are in a positive period, we have won three times. It is part of a journey, the result of daily work. We are facing a team that is historically built to win, it is in their DNA. There is great enthusiasm, cohesion in the environment: we will find a strong team, that has just won well and deservedly in the Champions League. We must be attentive, focused and work.”

Juve FC Says

We have winning ingrained in our club’s DNA, and Manna is spot-on with his assessment of that, which is easy for him because he worked for us.